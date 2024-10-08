The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $22.29 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 172,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

