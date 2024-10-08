Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tidewater

Tidewater Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TDW stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. Tidewater has a 12-month low of $54.53 and a 12-month high of $111.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tidewater will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.90 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 0.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Tidewater by 135.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.