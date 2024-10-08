Truist Financial Boosts AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $119.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.86.

AECOM Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ACM opened at $105.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,169.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $105.64.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -977.78%.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,215,000 after purchasing an additional 472,944 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,339,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,176,000 after acquiring an additional 122,015 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in AECOM by 15.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,752,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,464,000 after purchasing an additional 235,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AECOM by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after purchasing an additional 258,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 980,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

