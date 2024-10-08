Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $87.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,209,562.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,513. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 622.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 67.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.57. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $60.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 266.02% and a negative net margin of 121.57%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

