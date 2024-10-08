Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. Verona Pharma has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Verona Pharma by 70.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

