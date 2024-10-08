Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Vonovia to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday.

Vonovia Trading Down 2.4 %

VONOY opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Vonovia had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 61.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonovia will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

