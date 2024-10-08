WAM Research Limited (WAX) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 on October 24th

WAM Research Limited (ASX:WAX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

