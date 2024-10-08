Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Raised to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Waste Connections from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$196.10.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at C$240.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$174.74 and a one year high of C$253.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$247.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$237.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.03 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 9.9808652 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.75, for a total value of C$90,875.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.75, for a total transaction of C$90,875.00. Also, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$249.52, for a total transaction of C$1,996,164.00. Insiders sold 30,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,073,683 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

