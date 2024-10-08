Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Raised to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Waste Connections from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$196.10.
Waste Connections Price Performance
Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.03 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 9.9808652 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.75, for a total value of C$90,875.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.75, for a total transaction of C$90,875.00. Also, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$249.52, for a total transaction of C$1,996,164.00. Insiders sold 30,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,073,683 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
See Also
