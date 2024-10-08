Wearable Devices Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, October 10th (NASDAQ:WLDS)

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, October 10th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, October 9th.
Wearable Devices Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WLDS opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. Wearable Devices has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Wearable Devices Company Profile
