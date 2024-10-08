William C. Rhodes III Sells 300 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,053.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,132.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,010.08.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $46.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,169.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

