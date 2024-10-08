Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) and VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Financial Analysis

Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Free Report) and VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xiaomi and VIZIO”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xiaomi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VIZIO $1.72 billion 1.30 $28.20 million $0.09 125.44

VIZIO has higher revenue and earnings than Xiaomi.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xiaomi 0 0 2 0 3.00 VIZIO 0 9 1 0 2.10

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Xiaomi and VIZIO, as reported by MarketBeat.

VIZIO has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.00%. Given VIZIO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VIZIO is more favorable than Xiaomi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of VIZIO shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of VIZIO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xiaomi and VIZIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xiaomi N/A N/A N/A VIZIO 0.88% 3.38% 1.64%

Summary

VIZIO beats Xiaomi on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware and software services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products. The Internet Services segment provides advertising services and internet value-added services; and engages in the online game and fintech businesses. The Others segment offers hardware repair services for its products; installation services for certain IoT products; and sells materials and other products. The company engages in the wholesale and retail of smartphones and ecosystem partners' products; sale of smart hardware; development and sale of software, hardware, and television; procurement and sale of smartphones, ecosystem partners' products, and spare parts; procurement of raw materials; and operation of retail stores. It is also involved in the provision of advertising and promotion services; internet services; investment; commercial factoring activities; e-commerce business; sale of e-books; electronic payment technology services; technical services; and integrated circuit chip design services, as well as smart electric vehicle business. Xiaomi Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Max, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, YouTube TV, and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree+, as well as Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast functionalities to allow users to stream additional content from their other devices to its Smart TVs. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms, including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Voice Assistant, as well as second screen viewing. It sells its products to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

