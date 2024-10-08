Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.17.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

