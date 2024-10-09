Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Advantest Price Performance

Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advantest has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $50.66.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantest had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $889.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Advantest will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

