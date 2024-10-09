Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 36.41% and a net margin of 50.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $362.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.03. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum raised Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,067. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 220,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,067. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $185,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,690.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

