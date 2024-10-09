Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Agenus from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Get Agenus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Agenus

Agenus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.37. Agenus has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agenus will post -10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 858,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 236,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.