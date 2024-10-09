Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGYS. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

AGYS opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.32. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.70.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total value of $113,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,902.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $1,097,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,367 shares in the company, valued at $85,441,345.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total transaction of $113,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,902.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,734,810 in the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,530,000 after acquiring an additional 217,008 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,920,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 686,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after acquiring an additional 65,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

