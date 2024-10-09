Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BABA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.12.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $109.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $117.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.18. The firm has a market cap of $278.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 63,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

