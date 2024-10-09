Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($1.02) Per Share

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALNY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $271.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.19 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $287.55.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $20,563,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,491 shares of company stock worth $15,446,733. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.