American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

American Eagle Outfitters has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. American Eagle Outfitters has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $20,039,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,507,894.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at $35,507,894.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $405,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,406.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,050,996 shares of company stock valued at $21,153,593 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

