Analysts Set MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) PT at $42.20

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $29.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $648.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.36. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.30 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MarineMax by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,767,000 after purchasing an additional 110,601 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in MarineMax by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,045,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 610,994 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MarineMax by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after buying an additional 179,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 6.8% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 478,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,505,000 after buying an additional 30,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

