Analyzing Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD) & Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML)

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report) and Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Critical Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Critical Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Critical Metals has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Critical Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jaguar Mining and Critical Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Critical Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80% Critical Metals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Critical Metals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 2.89 -$150,000.00 $0.50 7.76 Critical Metals N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Critical Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jaguar Mining.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Critical Metals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

