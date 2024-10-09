Atb Cap Markets Comments on Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2024 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BYD. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$285.69.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BYD opened at C$211.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14. The firm has a market cap of C$4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$217.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$243.06. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$198.61 and a 12 month high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.05). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Boyd Group Services news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray purchased 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$223.12 per share, with a total value of C$101,742.72. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.