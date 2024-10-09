Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 0.2 %

AY opened at $21.97 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 2.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 386.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.