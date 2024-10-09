Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.

AVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective (down from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.96.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $214.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $165.21 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $2,137,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $65,004,367.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $65,004,367.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $617,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $62,574,496.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 936.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

