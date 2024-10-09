B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS)

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.52% from the company’s previous close.

PRKS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Shares of PRKS opened at $48.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95. United Parks & Resorts has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.01.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,261,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,411.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $26,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,695.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,261,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,411.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,366 shares of company stock worth $1,938,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

