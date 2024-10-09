Barclays Raises MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $268.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $237.00 to $268.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

MKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $193.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Price Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $275.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.08. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $297.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.14.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total transaction of $142,915.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 39.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 16.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.