BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives C$50.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cormark decreased their price target on BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on BCE from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$45.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$47.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.05. BCE has a one year low of C$42.58 and a one year high of C$56.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.07 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.0598958 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.998 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.58%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

