BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Raised to $150.00 at HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $113.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s current price.

BNTX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BioNTech from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioNTech

BioNTech Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BNTX opened at $120.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.40. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $131.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.81.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $410,984,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 943,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,002,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,526,000 after acquiring an additional 418,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,103,000 after acquiring an additional 341,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.