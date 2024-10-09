BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 52,067 Shares

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $857,543.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,669,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,076,352.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 66,481 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $1,095,606.88.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 75,831 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $1,249,694.88.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 44,884 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $739,688.32.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,800 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $144,672.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,209 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $545,955.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $245,706.93.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,894 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $260,820.54.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.2871 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

