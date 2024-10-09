BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 52,067 Shares

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $857,543.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,669,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,076,352.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 66,481 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $1,095,606.88.
  • On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 75,831 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $1,249,694.88.
  • On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 44,884 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $739,688.32.
  • On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,800 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $144,672.00.
  • On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,209 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $545,955.96.
  • On Thursday, September 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,973 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $245,706.93.
  • On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,894 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $260,820.54.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.2871 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

