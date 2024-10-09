Brokerages Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) PT at $16.60

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNFI

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

In other news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $299,706.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,366.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 317.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 661.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:UNFI opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.63.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.