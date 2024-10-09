Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.388 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 29.6% annually over the last three years. Canadian Natural Resources has a payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

