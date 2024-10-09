Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Trevor Wagil Sells 4,272 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total value of C$202,966.99.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

TSE:CNQ opened at C$49.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$40.02 and a 12 month high of C$56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.84.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of C$9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.6036866 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Gerdes Energy Research raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.