Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $175.00 at Wedbush

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CVNA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.72.

Carvana stock opened at $190.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $191.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 83.75 and a beta of 3.44.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Carvana will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.06, for a total transaction of $17,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,858,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,936,936.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $10,213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,315,814 shares in the company, valued at $315,367,550.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.06, for a total value of $17,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,858,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,936,936.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,586,866 shares of company stock worth $389,372,534. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

