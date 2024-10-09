Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.38.

CLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Celestica by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 4.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 90.0% in the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Celestica has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 2.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

