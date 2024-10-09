CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 19th

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Saturday, October 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

CF Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 97.2% annually over the last three years.

CF Bankshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. CF Bankshares has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $112.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.56.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.79%.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

