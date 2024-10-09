Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Ciena Stock Up 2.6 %

Ciena stock opened at $65.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $135,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $502,953 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ciena by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

