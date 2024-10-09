City Office REIT, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. City Office REIT has a payout ratio of -93.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CIO opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.89 million, a P/E ratio of -20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $42.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

