Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.50. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Stock Performance

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.86.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Company Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

