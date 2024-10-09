CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Up 3.7% After Analyst Upgrade

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $109.00 to $138.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. CONSOL Energy traded as high as $108.71 and last traded at $108.45. Approximately 57,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 479,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2,931.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 54.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average is $94.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.73.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.68. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.