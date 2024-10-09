Contrasting Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) and Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT)

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Onity Group and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onity Group 0.16% 15.54% 0.52% Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 50.23% 12.70% 5.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Onity Group and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onity Group 0 0 1 1 3.50 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Onity Group currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.30%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.36%. Given Onity Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Onity Group is more favorable than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending.

This table compares Onity Group and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onity Group $1.07 billion 0.23 -$63.70 million $0.53 57.77 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $99.54 million 9.62 $75.94 million N/A N/A

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Onity Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Onity Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Onity Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Onity Group beats Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc., a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans. It also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was formerly known as Ocwen Financial Corporation and changed its name to Onity Group Inc. in June 2024. Onity Group Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

