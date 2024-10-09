Contrasting PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) & Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) and PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Vermilion Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. PermRock Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Vermilion Energy pays out -12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PermRock Royalty Trust pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy -41.33% 5.99% 2.94% PermRock Royalty Trust 85.38% 6.99% 6.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vermilion Energy and PermRock Royalty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $1.49 billion 1.06 -$176.01 million ($2.78) -3.64 PermRock Royalty Trust $6.20 million 7.65 $6.26 million $0.42 9.29

PermRock Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vermilion Energy. Vermilion Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PermRock Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Vermilion Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

