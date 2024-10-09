Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CROX. Raymond James downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.82.

Crocs Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $135.61 on Monday. Crocs has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.87.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,653.44. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 19.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Crocs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 50.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

