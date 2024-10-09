Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCFree Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.89 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,901.11% and a negative net margin of 21,963.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.18% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

