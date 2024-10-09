DA Davidson Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $5.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.58. The consensus estimate for Private Bancorp of America’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on Private Bancorp of America from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

Shares of PBAM stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. Private Bancorp of America has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $261.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

