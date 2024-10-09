DA Davidson Comments on Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

SASR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of SASR opened at $31.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.95. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

