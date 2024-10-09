Decker Manufacturing Co. (DMFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on October 21st

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Decker Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.
Decker Manufacturing Price Performance
OTCMKTS DMFG remained flat at $43.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. Decker Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.
About Decker Manufacturing
