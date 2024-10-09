Decker Manufacturing Co. (DMFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on October 21st

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Decker Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Decker Manufacturing Price Performance

OTCMKTS DMFG remained flat at $43.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. Decker Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

Get Decker Manufacturing alerts:

About Decker Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Decker Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decker Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.