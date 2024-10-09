DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 71.71%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 100.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.
