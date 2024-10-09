DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $137.00 at Barclays

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DTE. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.42.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $125.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.58 and a 1-year high of $129.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.29.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.