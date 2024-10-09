Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.76 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NAPA opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $2,519,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 226.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 358,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 248,972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $1,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 190,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,523,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after buying an additional 154,320 shares in the last quarter.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

