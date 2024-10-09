Duckhorn Portfolio Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 8,466 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,397% compared to the average daily volume of 154 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.21.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Duckhorn Portfolio’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after acquiring an additional 190,083 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,831,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after buying an additional 98,038 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,663,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,009,000 after purchasing an additional 140,113 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 41.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 457,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 133,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 412,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 106,184 shares during the period.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

